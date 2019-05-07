Toolkit: How to write your About page

This toolkit is a growing library of wisdom that highlights the hurdles of owning your content and building your platform. We not only curate the wisdom from creative leaders and artists, but also from the community—a balance of both, like cheese and wine—so that you’re supported and empowered to build your home on the internet.

Your about page copy is like a form of identity for the internet. It reflects who you are, what you stand for, and the work you do. However, it’s not always easy to talk about yourself and it certainly feels awkward to highlight your successes. But if you don’t, who will? Similar to life, it’s a process that’s continuously growing and unraveling rather than being set in stone.

The roadblock is not the act of writing your about page copy. The real roadblock is in your mind—the desire for perfection, the pursuit of the right answer. It’s one of those tasks that you want to get off the hook as fast as possible.

Nothing is perfect and there are no right answers in writing about yourself. We’ll help you craft a clear and concise About page that reflects your story, values, and the work that you’re doing. It will be a framework that you can use throughout your career as you expand your portfolio and garner more achievements.

Practical wisdom from like-minded creatives

Meet Paul Jarvis, a writer and designer who’s had his own company of one for the last two decades. His latest book, Company of One, explores why bigger isn’t always better in business.

As a creative that shows up in various places–his courses, blog, and newsletter—he reassures us that no one has the right answer. He admits that he struggles each time he reads or rewrites his about page—and he’s been in this game for two decades. Paul continues:

“There’s common advice that our about pages aren’t about us, they’re about our audience/customers. Which I think is both wrong and right at the same time. It obviously has to cover who we are and to some extent prove what we know. But it also can’t leave out an aspect of ‘why would someone else care?’

“About pages can also vary widely depending on who it’s about and the type of work they do. My business is heavily leaning towards me as the brand or in other words, personality-as-a-brand, so that’s got to shine through on mine. But if it was a corporate type or in a different industry or ran a business that was not personality driven, mine would be quite different (and probably not have a silly note about Greys Anatomy). Even my bio on my books website is different than the bio on my personal site, because context is important.

“I think we just have to be honest and get over our penchant towards not wanting to brag a little. We should be proud to showcase our accomplishments, our features, our clients, etc. We should also make sure that every bit of what’s mentioned bears some relevance to who we want to be reading it. So I don’t need to mention my love of gardening or pet rats on mine, but I will mention who I’ve worked with, my most recent product and some social proof. I may even apologize a little bit (I’m Canadian after all).”

Read Paul Jarvis’ Own Your Content interview →

About Pages We Love

We can bolster our learning by hearing from different points of view and studying a diversity of examples. Some of our favorites are below.

Encouragement for next steps

The about page is the one thing that gets re-written and heavily scrutinized more than any other copy on one’s website. Why? Because it creates the first impression.

The key is to avoid thinking of your about page as something that’s set in stone. Look at it like a canvas where every brushstroke adds a new layer of texture and color, adding richness to your story. Once you have a template that flows well, the key is editing and adding new achievements over time.

Additional Resources

Lessons Learned From Writing 7,000 Artist Bios

Artsy shares the common threads that make bios stand out.

Why Writing About Yourself is So Hard

Our beliefs influence the stories we tell ourselves and the way we see the world. When we become aware of those beliefs, and change them, we can tell our story clearly.

How to Write an “About Me” Page That Gets You Hired

99u shares practical, easy-to-follow-along tips on writing your about page that’s clear and reflects your personality.

Related CreativeMornings Talks

CreativeMornings talks on identity and personal narratives.Watch thousands more on creativemornings.com →

Share your new about page with the world. Share your personal tips, learnings, or frameworks by using the hashtag #OwnYourContent so you can also learn from others who are on this same path as you.

Read more interviews and toolkits at ownyourcontent.wordpress.com.

Build your home. Own your content. Get 20% off your next WordPress.com site. An offer from our Global Partner WordPress.com for the CreativeMornings community.

Toolkit by Paul Jun. Illustrations by Jeffrey Phillips. ‘Own Your Content’ illustration by Annica Lydenberg.